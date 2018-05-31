It's gold for high achieving Tin Can Bay sports stars

Volleyball: The Tin Can Bay State School Year 10 volleyball side will be hoping to continue its successful run after taking gold at the Queensland Volleyball Intermediate Schools Cup State Titles last weekend.

After winning the silver medal last year, the side was inspired to go one better this year when it competed in Toowoomba.

April Bath, Tehmia Masri, Anna Dunstan, Chloe Bath, Beatriz Den Otter and Indigo Banko did their school and region proud as they fiercely competed against the elite Brisbane sides.

Tin Can Bay State School PE teacher and volleyball coach Dave Arthur said it was an incredible achievement.

"It was a satisfying win. We only had six players with no subs and it was pretty amazing to take out top spot in division three,” he said.

"We only had three girls from Year 10 and the other were from Year 8 and Year 9. This was the end of four years of training for these girls.”

This was the Year 10 girls' first time in their age group.

"When these girls (Year 10) were in Year 8 and 9 they still played in the Year 10 age bracket and have had a lot of experience,” Arthur said.

The final was a tight game, with the Bay girls coming from behind to save three set points and win the gold over St Benedicts who are the North Brisbane Independent Schools champions.

With Gympie High School and James Nash State High School it could have been some friendly rivalry in the final. Gympie High finished in the middle but James Nash finished in the top of their pool, but lost to St Benedicts in the quarter finals.

"Nash competed for the first time this year and it was great to have them finish in the quarter finals. They have real potential,” Arthur said. "It could have been Gympie and TCB grand final. I also coach the Nash students so I would have been hard for me.