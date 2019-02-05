Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'It's going to kill you': Wake-up call for drug user

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM

"YOU obviously have a drug problem, and it's going to kill you."

This is the stern warning Magistrate Ross Woodford gave to a young mum facing a drug charge at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 4.

Sandra Jane Owen was pulled over at random by police on January 11.

She was found in possession of two ice pipes, a set of scales and unused bags.

"I had one session with Lives Lived Well last week, and I'm continuing that program I'm now on," Owen said.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

Magistrate Woodford asked the 34-year-old if she had children, and she nodded her head.

"You obviously do have a drug problem, and it's killing you," he said, causing Owen to start crying at the bar table.

"You've got to consider them.

"They can't be brought up without a mother, their mother's going to kill herself on drugs," he said.

"You're in a bad way, going on your history.

"You need to continue with any program and rehab you're on, because you're the only one who can do something about.

"At least do it for your children," he said.

Owen was convicted and fined $600 for possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

More Stories

drug charge kingaroy court kingaroy magistrates court magistrate ross woodford
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Influence: Ex-Premier named in new O'Brien bank probe call

    premium_icon Influence: Ex-Premier named in new O'Brien bank probe call

    News Swift action call on inquiry findings, and a look at political links

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:07 PM
    Like banks, self-regulation of Google, Facebook not working

    premium_icon Like banks, self-regulation of Google, Facebook not working

    News Trolls and bullies are everywhere. Our own region has plenty.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:43 AM
    Pilot's miraculous escape overheard on radiotower

    premium_icon Pilot's miraculous escape overheard on radiotower

    News Veteran aviation operator praises pilot's heroics

    Ocean Guardian spear: shark protection in the hand

    premium_icon Ocean Guardian spear: shark protection in the hand

    Lifestyle Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to help raise funds