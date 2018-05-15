Menu
I LOVE GYMPIE REGION: Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran in conjunction with The Gympie Times deputy editor Shelley Strachan hands over a donation to Little Haven's Sue Manton.The money was donations made to the Little Haven in return for an I Love Gympie Region cap. Craig Warhurst
IT'S EVIL: No 'good' blokes murder innocent people

Shelley Strachan
15th May 2018 1:14 PM
SOME of the narrative around the horrific domestic violence murders that left six innocents and one alleged perpetrator dead at Margaret River last week is - to say the least - disturbing.

Like too many cases such as this, many media reports come off sounding almost sympathetic to the (alleged) killer.

The "he was a good bloke under pressure” comments from Peter Miles' son-in-law, in particular, disgust and anger me.

No mate, your father-in-law was not a good bloke. He murdered (allegedly) six innocent people. He (allegedly) shot dead your four defenceless children as they lay in their beds.

No "good bloke” would be capable of this. Only a self-centred monster could do it.

And don't tell me he thought this was the best way to "fix things”? His misguided notion of "ownership” of his family was so delusional and profound he believed they were better off dead than to go on living without him. He was not the first and he won't be the last.

Also, the repetition of the word "autistic” when describing the murdered children is disturbing - like that diagnosis somehow made their deaths more understandable ("it was probably for the best”).

It is grotesque.

Describing this monster as a "good bloke under pressure” gives licence to the other people in similar situations who might be contemplating the same evil solution to their problems. Don't do it.

crime domestic violence editorial margaret river shooting murder shooting
