It's Dr Who, not Nurse Who? What the hell?

SO THE BBC has decided the 13th Dr Who will be a woman, and to one literary fan at least, that means the loony, pinko, diversity-nazi "leftards” have won and the sky is falling.

"Seriously, a female doctor?” asked a certain columnist this week. "It's Doctor Who, not Nurse Who.”

Pardon me while I give myself the heimlich manoeuvre and catch a time machine back to 1950 to find this guy.

Tongue in cheek or not, his comments were unfair, unevolved and unacceptable.

"How can a female be a role model to my boys?” he went on to ask.

Er... role models come in all shapes, sizes and sexes.

A father whose knuckles drag on the ground might present a more pressing role model problem for your boys, I would suggest.

"Breasts”, and "scantily clad, scrumptious, voluptuous” bodies are things our hero deemed highly acceptable in Dr Who's female sidekicks, but the fairer sex has no place being an actual Time Lord - that's just plain offensive.

Talk about the glass ceiling of the space time continuum!

Perhaps, as some have suggested, the casting of a woman is a deliberate ploy to boost flagging ratings. Or perhaps it is just time for Dr Who to take a female form. If you could regenerate yourself, you too might get to the point where, after 12 incarnations, you decided a change was as good as a holiday.

