It's begun, and things will never be the same at Albert Park

WORK has started this week on the Albert Park revitalisation outlined in the Albert Park and One Mile Sport and Recreation Precinct.

Gympie Regional Council adopted the master plan last year which outlines major upgrades for Albert Park and a sporting reshuffle of Gympie.

READ MORE: Albert Park - the jewel in Gympie's crown

CLICK HERE: Master plan will change Gympie's sporting landscape

The work now underway at the entrance to Albert Park includes the removal of signage from the external fence and the redundant ticket boxes.

Work is in progress to install a feature entry statement, including timber bollard accents, a gabion stone wall and landscape planting.

According to the master plan, the vision for Albert Park is to provide a quality multi-sport and recreation facility - home to Gympie's only touch and athletics facilities and a premier bowls complex. Facilities will be developed to ensure the park continues to attract regular sporting events, is popular for its recreation opportunities and can accommodate continued membership growth.

PROPOSED ULTIMATE EMBELLISHMENT FOR THE PARK INCLUDES:

sporting opportunities lit main oval hosting athletics and touch

two separate lit touch fields (with additional space for athletics field events)

two-green bowls facility

recreation opportunities simple recreation node in the south-west corner of the main oval

OLD SCHOOL- Brett Dodt crosses the line for Brothers in a match at Albert Park in 1989. Tom Daunt

common areas clubhouses servicing each sport node

mix of formal car park areas within the Park boundaries

enhanced traffic circulation

improved pedestrian connections and circulation (including links to the Mary River riverwalk)

upgraded entries.

Albert park. Contributed by Gympie Library

As the two primary multi-field sporting facilities, Albert Park and One Mile Sport and Recreation Precinct host a significant amount of the outdoor sport played in the Gympie area.

With Albert Park being a smaller land-locked facility that is heavily used and the One Mile Sport and Recreation Precinct being a large venue, with opportunities for expansion and lower levels of usage; the two master plans have been developing concurrently.

This approach has resulted in a strategic direction that ensures effective and sustainable provision of sport (and recreation) into the future.

Albert Parks flooded. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

While the master plans have been developed concurrently as one project, for ease of use by Council officers and user group representatives, two separate documents have been prepared.

This will also prove advantageous when the master plan reports are used to attract State and Federal government funding.

A quality athletics facility requires a well maintained track and a range of individual field event areas. The master plan provides for two permanent discus cages, two shot put circles and double-ended dual synthetic long/triple jump approaches and pits.

1999 FLOOD Albert Park always feels the river's wrath during times of flood, and is left with a covering of silt and debris. Renee Albrecht

Relocation of a number of the existing sports users at Albert Park will provide an opportunity to establish an additional touch field. This will result in a facility that can host up to six simultaneous matches.

A raised clubhouse can provide quality viewing opportunities. Further, it can include an open meeting/social area, amenities, administration and storage areas. Additional quality spectator options include raised spectator mounds and tiered grass seating (existing).

Stage 1 (short-term) of the Albert Park revitalisation includes these projects:

Remove unnecessary infrastructure (sight screens, long jump pits) to allow the development of four touch fields on the main oval

Remove the amenities building outside the north-west end of the main oval and construct an amenities facility adjoining the touch clubhouse

Develop two shot put circles, discus circle with cage and double-ended dual synthetic long/triple jump approaches and pits

Remove ticket booths and caretaker's area

Remove the large storage shed and replace at the end nearest the bowls greens

Install feature entry statement (southern entry) and simple entry signage (River Road entry)

Remove the sponsor signage fronting the Bruce Highway