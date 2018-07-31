It's back: Cold blast hits Gympie again

BRRR: A cyclist braves the cold through a frosty Albert Park as the temperature comes close to freezing at sunrise on Tuesday morning.

GYMPIE woke to a massive drop in temperature this morning as the mercury plummeted to 0.6C at 6.24am, which the Bureau of Meteorology recorded as a biting 'feels like' temperature of -1C.

The almost freezing temperature brought frost to low-lying areas and a thick layer of fog across the Mary River, paddocks and CBD.

The sudden change was close to a 9C difference from Monday's spring-like start of 9.4C and Sunday's recorded minimum of 9.7C.

Frost and fog covers Albert Park just after 6am on Tuesday.

BoM meteorologist Mark Trenorden said it was not unusual to experience such temperature swings in winter, with dry air adding to the cool; this one caused by a dry air mass pushing through much of Queensland.

"There were north east to north westerly winds ahead of the trough that went seawards on Sunday,” he told The Gympie Times this morning.

"We now have on the charts a ridge of high pressure.

"For the next few days, probably longer, (we will see) warm sunny days and cold nights.”

He said little wind and no rainfall is expected for the next seven days.

Frost can be expected.

A layer of fog covers Gympie CBD on Tuesday morning.

This week's predicted temperatures for Gympie:

Wednesday: 5-25C

Thursday: 5-24C

Friday: 8-23C

Saturday: 7-27C

Sunday: 9-26C