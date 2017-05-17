26°
IT'S BACK: Australia's biggest ghost train is here

Frances Klein
| 17th May 2017 1:20 PM
IT'S HERE: After years without a ghost train, Gympie is getting the biggest one in Australia thanks to Trent Woodall, owner of The Spook.
IT'S HERE: After years without a ghost train, Gympie is getting the biggest one in Australia thanks to Trent Woodall, owner of The Spook. Renee Albrecht

IT'S been road tested at every capital city in the country, but it's making its debut to regional Australia in Gympie this week.

It's The Spook - Australia's biggest ghost train - designed in Germany, built in Italy over six months and owned by Geelong man Trent Woodall of The Events Company, who can't wait to get it going in Gympie.

While his company would not normally head north, the Showmens Guild of Australasia was keen to offer new attractions in regional Australia and Mr Woodall was eager to show off his $1 million ride in town.

The young showman could have picked any of the bigger regional shows such as Rockhampton or Bundaberg to unleash The Spook but chose Gympie based on its merits.

"I picked Gympie because it has a reputation of being a cracker - a good really good show.”

GET SPOOKED: Trent Woodall is bringing the biggest ghost train in Australia to Gympie.
GET SPOOKED: Trent Woodall is bringing the biggest ghost train in Australia to Gympie. Renee Albrecht

And this mammoth amusement is bound to add to the atmosphere.

At three storey high, Mr Woodall said it keeps all the authenticity of the traditional ghost train that show-goers have loved to hate for decades, but is also completely modernised.

Two 'victims' travel side by side as they are whisked, roller coaster style, through a pitch black castle where all manner of creepy robotic figures and real-life gruesomely made up actors fill out the stuff of nightmares.

Mr Woodall said while he aims to scare, he also prides his ride on being one of the first family friendly scare rides.

"A tough teenager will jump- it makes you jump no matter who you are. Kids are generally terrified but there's no blood and gore - it's 'Disney scary,” he said.

LOOK OUT: The Spook is set to scare the pants off those Gympie show-goers who dare to ride the biggest ghost train in Australia.
LOOK OUT: The Spook is set to scare the pants off those Gympie show-goers who dare to ride the biggest ghost train in Australia. Contributed

Raised by parents who worked the show circuit, Mr Woodall feels at home at the Gympie Showgrounds where he spent time every year in high school 'hanging out at The Hangover' that his parents owned.

After trying his hand at other business ventures, Mr Woodall said he's found himself drawn back to what he knows and does well.

"It really is a lovely lifestyle- it never gets stayed and boring - you become a local within the town you go to- you get to know the best butcher and best restaurant.

"I'm quite entrepreneurial and I credit my early days of being raised as a show kid as helping me get to where I am.

"You get a business degree just growing up and living the show life.”

THRILLING: A number of gruesome robotic props for the scare-factor in The Spook; Australia's biggest ghost train.
THRILLING: A number of gruesome robotic props for the scare-factor in The Spook; Australia's biggest ghost train. Contributed
