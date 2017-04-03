It's average: Gympie gets a normal week of weather

An average week of weather is finally on the cards after a summer of extreme heat, followed by minor flooding.

AFTER months of extreme heat chased by minor flooding, Gympie residents can finally look forward to a remarkably average week of weather.

Over the week, temperatures are expected to hover around the monthly average, with the small chance of a shower later in the week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said the only weather of particular note was some strong winds along the coastline early in the week, a remainder from last week's deluge.

With wind gusts reaching gale-force strength on the coast over the weekend, Mr Thompson said more strong winds could be expected for the next two days before tailing off.

PASSIONATE ABOUT GYMPIE WEATHER? Click here and then FOLLOW to receive real time updates

The majority of the wind would remain off shore, making for some rough conditions on the water but with minor impact on land.

While there might be a few good spots to surf, he also said surfers could expect to see the water churned up in the meantime.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain about the April average of 27.3, and while the minimum temperatures will be two or three degrees above average, Mr Thompson said this was not uncommon at the end of March.

The UV index through Thursday is predicted at 10, and overall he said the entire week should feel very "Autumnal”, and people should consider packing "some chapstick”.