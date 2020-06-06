Fraser Island resident and photographer Peter Meyer in a scene from the documentary TV series Ocean Odyssey: A Journey Down the East Australian Current.

AS FRASER Island prepares to welcome back tourists, a new documentary series will showcase the world's largest sand island in all its glory.

The ABC's new blue-chip series Ocean Odyssey, from the Emmy-nominated team behind Life on the Reef, follows the flow of the East Australian Current from the Great Barrier Reef to Antarctica.

Tuesday's premiere episode reaches its climax at Fraser Island, where tour guide and photographer Peter Meyer hosted filmmakers Nick Robinson and Jon Shaw.

Mr Meyer, a 20-year resident of the island who has worked with film crews from the BBC and National Geographic, said the footage they captured last year is world-class.

"It's as good as anything I saw on Blue Planet," he told the Chronicle.

A humpback whale calf and its mother on their southern migration in a scene from the documentary TV series Ocean Odyssey: A Journey Down the East Australian Current. Supplied

"I've worked with a lot of documentary teams and they've got the best footage I've ever seen of the island. We were pretty fortunate with the conditions. At Lake Birrrabeen the reflections were incredible. I took them up to a sand dune I haven't taken many film crews to - they were up for anything.

"I was standing on Indian Head at one point while they were filming with a drone and there were six or seven pods of whales going nuts around me. Considering the budget they had and what they came up with, it's amazing. I'm recommending everyone see this."

Mr Meyer, who has worked as a ranger for Kingfisher Bay Resort since 1995, couldn't believe he got screen time alongside the likes of Dr Sylvia Earle and Professor Tim Flannery.

Kingfisher Bay Resort ranger Peter Meyer. Tourism Events QLD

"The company I've got, I was like far out what am I doing on here? (laughs). I might have a couple of degrees, but these are serious people," he said.

He hopes the three-part series highlights what the region has to offer, as well as raise awareness around issues like plastic pollution.

"I hope it leads to an understanding of why Fraser is so special so they're more respectful of the environment," he said.

"The island has this special quality and this sense of freedom about it. I've tried to put my finger on why it gets under people's skin - there's a feeling about it."

Ocean Odyssey: A Journey Down the East Australian Current premieres Tuesday at 8.30pm on ABC-TV.