'It's as easy as pie' for Gympie's favourite pie shop

The Queensland meat pie which was the most popular pie during the State of Origin. Philippe Coquerand

IT WAS "easy as pie” for Gympie business Beefy's to claim top accolades as the region's best pie shop.

Beefy's received 33 percent of the vote in an online Gympie Times poll, coming out on top against a strong field of seven businesses that had themselves been culled from more than 25.

The runner up was Needful Things Convenience and Takeaways on 18 per cent and Ross Creek Store on 15 per cent. Store Manager Hester Moore said she was ecstatic over the win.

"I think it's great and it shows that we put a lot of effort into our pies, good ingredients and great service,” she said.

"Beefy's like to try new things.

"We did have a chicken and vegetable gluten free pie, you can still buy it in the factory, but not at the store, and then they tried the cracked pepper gluten free and that's going pretty well,” she said.

"We have a lot of repeat customers for gluten free and they can buy pies from our website and get them sent all over Australia.”

The most popular pie at the store is their signature, Aussie pie competition gold-medal winning chunky pie.

Mrs Moore said she would like to thank her loyal customers for their continued support.

"I'd like to thank our customers for supporting the big Queenslander so we can donate $21,060 to the Children's Hospital,” she said.

There are 10 Beefy's stores in Queensland.

Beefy's sold 21,000 Queenslander pies during the State of Origin Series, with a dollar from every pie donated to the Children's Hospital. $21,061 will be presented to the hospital next month.