It's all up to Gympie Gold's bowlers to secure vital points

CRUCIAL: Gympie bowler Anthony Reid will be vital for the Gold XI today.

CRICKET: Judgment day has arrived for Gympie and Glasshouse as the Rangers resume at 0/10 with 275 the target.

With the last round looming, a loss for either side could erase finals hopes.

Gympie has no choice but full-on attack, with a draw unhelpful as no points will be forthcoming from the last-round bye.

With Tewantin-Noosa all but assured of at least first innings value against Caloundra, even a win for the Gold will leave the future uncertain.

Last Saturday the visitors declared at 7/274 on a track made for batting and a lightning outfield, conditions the Rangers will hope are repeated for their stint in the middle.

The home side batting all day without adding enough runs to win looks quite unlikely, so there should be a victor.

A bonus for Glasshouse is the return of Brett Milini, out on day one with a minor ankle sprain.

He will walk to the crease bearing the experience of 223 games and 6979 runs, just itching to join the elite group of five in the 7000-run club.

One of his traits is patience and persistence, as demonstrated by six of his 13 centuries being unbeaten.

With the aid of a top order that knows this is the time to find that grit as well, what is perhaps a final season could be extended into April.

However, Gold captain Josh Brady and his bowling attack are perhaps the most deadly on the Coast. Able to defend batting totals with a combination of spin and pace, the Gold is in the box seat to take this match despite the fact a spot in the finals is not guaranteed.

If the likes of Leo Cartwright can fire, the defending premiers have every chance of defending their title.

-Tom Daunt and Pat Drew