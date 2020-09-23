‘It’s all about the beers’: Gympie’s newest brewery opens its doors

GYMPIE craft-beer lovers had something to cheers to today as Latitude 26 Brewery threw open the doors to the public for the first time.

Owner and amateur brewer Graham Kidd turned his “obsession” with craft beers into Gympie’s newest bar, and has been working on getting the Tozer Street bar ready since the start of the year.

Mr Kidd said he loved the endless flavours and combinations in craft beer and was excited about sharing different beers that people might not know about with the community.

“It’s basically all about the beers,” he said.

“We’ve got beers from Europe and all over.

“Today was our first day open to the public.

Latitude 26 Brewing owner Graham Kidd has turned his love for brewing and craft beer into the region’s newest bar. Photo: Scott Kovacevic

“We were going to have a big splash, but COVID put us down to 20 [patrons] so we might have to do something later, it was a bit of a soft opening.”

With the help of a few casual employees, Mr Kidd will be opening Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm, with the view to try out a Sunday session in the future.

Mr Kidd said several different beers were on offer from today, including an American ale, an Irish mid ale, a Munich dunkel, a lawnmower lager, and a chocolate stout, as well as an apple and blackberry cider and a craft lemonade.

The bar welcomed their first customers today during a soft opening, but plan to have a bigger celebration when COVID-19 restrictions ease. Photo: Scott Kovacevic

“There’ll be 10 on tap,” he said.

Mr Kidd said the brewery would have tasting paddles and events and would be rotating what’s on offer.

“We’ll be changing them around every few weeks to a month.”

Customers will even be able to take their favourites home with them.

Sue and Percy Cartwright enjoy the first beers at Latitude 26 Brewery. Photo: Scott Kovacevic

“We have a canning machine. They can pick a beer and have a 500ml can done up to take away.”

Alongside the beer, the brewery has a menu of cheese platters, grazing plates and tapas options.

For the moment, Mr Kidd said the bar was limited to 20 patrons, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but was normally able to seat up to 40 people.

Customers can stay updated on the bar’s restrictions, events and new beers through their Facebook page.