Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Triplets Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors.
Triplets Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors.
Parenting

First it's twins for mum, now she's given birth to triplets

26th Jun 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIPLETS Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors at the Townsville University Hospital.

The boys have been taken care of in the hospital's neonatal unit since their birth on May 5, at 29 weeks, weighing 1260g (Elijah), 1440g (Jaxson) and 1615g (Jett).

Normanton's Alicia Bee, a mum-of-eight, including twins, said the triplets were a shock initially, but helped complete her vision of having a big family.

"I had my twins, a boy and a girl, in March last year and when I found out at my scan that this time around I was having triplets I nearly fell off the bed," she said.

"At first they said, 'it looks like twins' and then it was 'no, there's three in there'.

"I'd like two more children and two more girls would be lovely to balance out my six boys."

Foetal maternal specialist Dr David Watson said that the odds of naturally conceived non-identical triplets were about one in 6000.

Originally published as It's a triple treat of cuteness for one happy family

parenting triplets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veteran businessman reflects on 40 years with Gympie Times

        premium_icon Veteran businessman reflects on 40 years with Gympie Times

        News Tom Grady remembers the early years of advertising

        • 26th Jun 2020 9:35 AM
        Weekend change after Gympie’s big chill

        premium_icon Weekend change after Gympie’s big chill

        News GYMPIE region residents may find it a little easier to get up in the morning from...

        • 26th Jun 2020 9:20 AM
        Big game shooter, gun dealer held over alleged illegal sale

        premium_icon Big game shooter, gun dealer held over alleged illegal sale

        Crime Big game shooter and gun dealer arrested over alleged illegal sale

        • 26th Jun 2020 9:04 AM
        Shot in the head: Victim’s last-gasp victory over murderer

        premium_icon Shot in the head: Victim’s last-gasp victory over murderer

        Crime Murderer has parole bid rescinded after campaign by woman he shot in the head