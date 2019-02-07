Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON OFFER: Gympie Lions secretary Jeff Barton, President Narelle Tomkins, with the shed.
ON OFFER: Gympie Lions secretary Jeff Barton, President Narelle Tomkins, with the shed. Troy Jegers
News

It's a 'steel': old Lions' shed is up for grabs

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU need a shed (and who doesn't?), Gympie Lions Club just happens to have one lying around.

They might let you take it off their hands for a small fee.

How small depends on how much you and others think it is worth, after deducting knock-down, transport and re-build costs.

At 15m long and 7.5m wide, it has plenty of room for cars, boats, machinery or workshop.

The shed, at 31 Cartwright Rd, near the Reg English Tennis Courts and the Scout Hall, is not quite up for grabs, but its owners are open for offers.

It will be open for inspection by would-be tenderers this Saturday between 9am and noon.

Tenders close next Saturday, February 16.

Gympie Lions Club president Narelle Tomkins and secretary Jeff Barton say they are expanding facilities at Cartwright Rd, by putting in a new, bigger structure.

It will still be 15m long but its 7.5m width will be increased to 16m, to allow for equipment storage and to help another worthy public cause, the Gympie First Aid Group.

The group was formed from members of the St John Ambulance, after that organisation closed down its Gympie operation.

"We're going for a bigger shed for our own storage, but also to help house the Gympie First Aid Group,” Mr Barton said.

The group has been looking for new accommodation since its former council-owned premises became part of the site for the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

"We've been lucky enough to get a grant from the Community Benefit Fund,” Mr Barton said.

"And the council has given us $10,000 for fit-out and waived application fees.”

gympie lions inspection steel shed tenders open
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How the Gladiators will fire for the 2019 season

    premium_icon How the Gladiators will fire for the 2019 season

    News The season kicks off in March and there is a different feel around the Gympie United Gladiators men's side this year.

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    The piece of advice that inspired Gympie bull rider Mann

    premium_icon The piece of advice that inspired Gympie bull rider Mann

    News Teen rider will step up in front of home crowd at Bull n Bronc.

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Jail the next stop for drunken New Years Eve DV offender

    premium_icon Jail the next stop for drunken New Years Eve DV offender

    News 'Hit her again and you will go to jail': magistrate

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie's forgotten first swimming pool resurfaces at last

    premium_icon Gympie's forgotten first swimming pool resurfaces at last

    News Memories of a different era as told by the man they couldn't kill