It's a 'steel': old Lions' shed is up for grabs

IF YOU need a shed (and who doesn't?), Gympie Lions Club just happens to have one lying around.

They might let you take it off their hands for a small fee.

How small depends on how much you and others think it is worth, after deducting knock-down, transport and re-build costs.

At 15m long and 7.5m wide, it has plenty of room for cars, boats, machinery or workshop.

The shed, at 31 Cartwright Rd, near the Reg English Tennis Courts and the Scout Hall, is not quite up for grabs, but its owners are open for offers.

It will be open for inspection by would-be tenderers this Saturday between 9am and noon.

Tenders close next Saturday, February 16.

Gympie Lions Club president Narelle Tomkins and secretary Jeff Barton say they are expanding facilities at Cartwright Rd, by putting in a new, bigger structure.

It will still be 15m long but its 7.5m width will be increased to 16m, to allow for equipment storage and to help another worthy public cause, the Gympie First Aid Group.

The group was formed from members of the St John Ambulance, after that organisation closed down its Gympie operation.

"We're going for a bigger shed for our own storage, but also to help house the Gympie First Aid Group,” Mr Barton said.

The group has been looking for new accommodation since its former council-owned premises became part of the site for the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

"We've been lucky enough to get a grant from the Community Benefit Fund,” Mr Barton said.

"And the council has given us $10,000 for fit-out and waived application fees.”