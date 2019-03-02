'It's a shocker' say Curra residents about their road

SAFETY CONCERN: Curra residents Paul Baldwin and his next door neighbour Daniella Ruegg at last have good news .

SAFETY CONCERN: Curra residents Paul Baldwin and his next door neighbour Daniella Ruegg at last have good news . Troy Jegers

THE only bad news for residents concerned about the state of Hidden Place, Hooper Rd and other nearby Curra streets is that they will have to wait their turn for upgrades and repairs.

But the good news is they will not have to wait long.

"Within six weeks” was the latest advice from Gympie Regional Council about when the work would start.

"Council is aware of the current shoulder conditions of both roads,” a council spokesman said yesterday.

"They have met the level needed for council intervention. Work is planned on both Hidden Place and Hooper Rd within the next six weeks, subject to weather,” the spokesman said.

"The council is also in the process of investigating the potential to widen Hooper Rd in the future.”

The council was responding to complaints the roads were potentially dangerous, not only because of defects but because they look good - until drivers encounter an oncoming vehicle travelling at speed.

Drivers are then compelled to move to the side of the road, dropping some centimetres to the gravel road shoulder and adjacent drainage ditches, which are deep enough to cause a car to roll.

"At 70 or 80km/h you could be in trouble,” one said.