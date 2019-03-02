Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFETY CONCERN: Curra residents Paul Baldwin and his next door neighbour Daniella Ruegg at last have good news .
SAFETY CONCERN: Curra residents Paul Baldwin and his next door neighbour Daniella Ruegg at last have good news . Troy Jegers
News

'It's a shocker' say Curra residents about their road

Arthur Gorrie
by
2nd Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE only bad news for residents concerned about the state of Hidden Place, Hooper Rd and other nearby Curra streets is that they will have to wait their turn for upgrades and repairs.

But the good news is they will not have to wait long.

"Within six weeks” was the latest advice from Gympie Regional Council about when the work would start.

"Council is aware of the current shoulder conditions of both roads,” a council spokesman said yesterday.

"They have met the level needed for council intervention. Work is planned on both Hidden Place and Hooper Rd within the next six weeks, subject to weather,” the spokesman said.

"The council is also in the process of investigating the potential to widen Hooper Rd in the future.”

The council was responding to complaints the roads were potentially dangerous, not only because of defects but because they look good - until drivers encounter an oncoming vehicle travelling at speed.

Drivers are then compelled to move to the side of the road, dropping some centimetres to the gravel road shoulder and adjacent drainage ditches, which are deep enough to cause a car to roll.

"At 70 or 80km/h you could be in trouble,” one said.

curra gympie regional council road pledge
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Where you can help Clean Up Australia in Gympie this weekend

    Where you can help Clean Up Australia in Gympie this weekend

    News There are lots of spots where you can get involved.

    Clock ticking on Gympie council's plan to fix roads

    premium_icon Clock ticking on Gympie council's plan to fix roads

    Council News Call for an independent review of the region's roads splits council.

    Where Gympie and Wide Bay's future jobs will come from

    premium_icon Where Gympie and Wide Bay's future jobs will come from

    News New careers, a new job market - and the change is happening now

    Gympie's leaders: government shouldn't strangle business

    premium_icon Gympie's leaders: government shouldn't strangle business

    Politics O'Brien, Perrett, Curran lay out thoughts on economic future.