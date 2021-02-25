‘It’s a mess’: sparks fly in council over green grants

Accusations green groups were being held to ransom and claims previous policies were incorrectly followed dominated a tense debate at Wednesday’s council meeting over the awarding of funding from the envrionment levy.

Accusations of unlawful processes, claims green groups were being held "to ransom" and a councillor voting against a motion she seconded dominated a heated debate as Gympie Region councillors tried to unravel the "mess" around their environmental funding grants yesterday.

Only one of nine applications for funding drawn from the council's Environmental Levy was deemed valid by staff, and only 40 per cent of the $196,000 up for grabs was recommended to be awarded across four projects proposed by the Koala Action Group, Cooloola Coastcare, Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee, and Gympie and District Landcare.

The groups had already waited months for the grants to be awarded, a delay they criticised and called "unprecedented".

However, the staff recommendation was challenged by councillor Jess Milne, herself a member of one of the applicants (Cooloola Coastcare), but ruled not to be a conflict of interest.

Ms Milne said the "rigour" the staff report said was missing from previous rounds of the funding was absent from this one too.

"The (2014) policy hasn't been followed in rigour at all," she said.

"It's a mess.

"We need to support these groups.

"We've let them hang for so long, we're holding them to ransom because we haven't got our end done.

"This policy has not been applied and it's still not being applied."

Ms Milne moved for the item to be left on the table until the next meeting to clear up the issues surrounding it. She was supported by Bob Fredman who agreed the council's situation was "a mess" but all other councillors refused to support it.

"I agree it's a mess, but I trust staff have made recommendations that are within the current guidelines of policies even if they are a bit of a mess," Dan Stewart said, adding he wanted to vote on the motion which at least put some of the environment funding out there.

Ms Milne advocated for the council to fund this year's grant rounds "as it traditionally had", a position challenged by Mayor Glen Hartwig, who asked if it was suggested "we continue administering a policy that hasn't been endorsed by the council?"

"There are guidelines that existed that were drafted by staff and applied by staff without the authorisation of council … it's not the lawful way to administer public funds," he said.

One of these concerns was around a $30,000 Wildlife Carer Grant created "following direction from the then mayor and director of planning and development" but never approved by councillors.

"It may have been done that way in the past but it wasn't appropriate, and it's not appropriate to do that now," Mr Hartwig said.

"I believe the council's administration of these funds was unlawful.

"It may be that a lot of the problems can be resolved with an adoption of (a) 2019 document staff put together, but I'm not comfortable in just continuing on and endorsing conduct that is unlawful."

When Ms Milne's motion failed, Mr Stewart moved to amend the original motion and include consultation with groups as part of its efforts to clean up the multitude of issues which had put the council in this position in the first place.

To some surprise Ms Milne seconded this motion, saying she would "to get it up on the table".

When it was highlighted this was seconding the entire motion, Ms Milne had argued was not in line with the council's own rules she replied "I haven't voted yet".

Ms Milne was then the only councillor to vote against the recommendation, which awarded $81,000 to the groups.

The remaining unallocated $111,000 will be offered in a second round of grants.