‘It’s a mess’: 1400 reasons Rainbow Beach should be heard

Rainbow Beach is practically booked out for the Ekka long weekend this weekend but still there remains no free tyre air site in the township, something local MP Tony Perrett is helping petition Scott Elms campaign against.

MORE than 1400 petitioners have called on the State Parliament to deliver a 24-hour tyre inflation facility at Rainbow Beach.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, said the petition was in response to the State Government’s enforced closure of a free service in July.

The petition from 1451 petitioners was tabled in State Parliament this week.

“It requested the House to build and administer a free 24-hour Tyre Inflation Facility at Rainbow Beach to service Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service customer’ requirements,” Mr Perrett said.

Gympie: Scott Elms. Photo Patrick Woods / The Gympie Times

“The petition said that for 40 years Rainbow Beach businesses have carried the burden of filling approximately 800,000 tyres per year on 4WD vehicles that travel to the area to drive on the beaches at Cooloola and Fraser and National Parks.

“It also advised the Parliament that the State Government, through Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services receive permit fees from each and every vehicle and advise those vehicles to lower their tyre pressures.

“It said in an egregious failure of duty of care the State does not supply a free facility to reinflate those tyres to ensure the safety of those travellers once they return to our roads.

“The closure of the free services is already causing major problems in the region with cars banking up and clogging State and local roads.

“Locals have told me that it’s now a daily problem and last weekend’s triathlon was a nightmare.

Rainbow Beach 4WD Underbody and Complete Car Wash and Local State MP Tony Perrett have tabled a petition in State Parliament to get the State Government to supply free tyre air pumps at Rainbow beach after they forced the local business to remove the last remaining 24-hour free tyre pumps from neighbouring land stating "native title issues".

“It is causing mayhem.

“The State Government ordered the withdrawal of the free service because tenure of the empty block of land it was occurring was impacted by native title issues. **

“I asked the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Anthony Lynham, to help find a workable and satisfactory solution in the interest of common sense.

“The government’s solution is that there are already other businesses providing tyre inflation facilities.

State Member for Gympie Tony Perrett says removing one of the last remaining tyre inflation services in the Rainbow Beach region will "be a nightmare and create mayhem".

“The Shell station has withdrawn its air hoses leaving the BP station to carry the load of thousands of cars pumping their tyres.

“It’s unreasonable.

“The region relies on family friendly adventure-based tourism and beach driving.

“Whether you are camping or stopping in accommodation houses most people drive on the beach.

“Even if visitors bring their own compressors there are limited places to actually stop and inflate their tyres.

“No one in the Brisbane seems to understand or know what happens on the Cooloola Coast.

“We’ve had one illogical decision after another which lack common sense and are unworkable.

“It’s been a bureaucratic nightmare designed by bureaucrats with Brisbane centric solutions.

“It’s a mess.’