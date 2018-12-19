'It's a gouge': 10c container refund refusal draws ire

TURNED BACK: Frank Bennett wants to know why his efforts to recycle and claim the refund on several dozen cans of Martens beer were met with rejection.

A DESIRE to join the container refund movement has left a Monkland man with more questions after his efforts to recycle were rebuffed at the Gympie centre.

Frank Bennett has stockpiled several cartons of Belgium-based Martens beer with an eye on recycling them and collecting the refund.

Rather than being reimbursed, however, he was instead left bewildered and frustrated when the cans were knocked back at the Gympie Return-it centre.

"I was told 'no sorry, can't refund on those cans, it's not a recognised brand,'” Mr Bennett said.

"He wouldn't accept them; he showed me on the machine.”

The Monkland resident was forced to return home, carrying not only his cans but also a carton of questions about the scheme.

"What other cans are not acceptable?” he said.

"How many other people have been turned away?”

His frustrations were compounded by the fact that, since the scheme started, the price of Martens cartons had risen $3-$4.

They are not the only company to have raised their prices, either.

Many companies have also passed on the cost of the scheme to consumers at retail.

And if people are turned away from centres because some cans are deemed ineligible, Mr Bennett queried what happened to the money that never came back to consumers.

"Start adding up 10 cents by 1000s of people,” he said.

"It's another government gouge.”

A Container Exchange spokeswoman said the Martens cans should have been accepted at the Gympie centre.

"The operator will need to investigate and ensure the site understands those cans are eligible for a refund,” she said.

Operators Return-it were asked for comment, but it had not been received by time of print.