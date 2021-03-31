‘It’s a farce’: COVID outbreak fears don’t sway anti-vaxxers

Anti-vaxxers are standing firm against the COVID jab despite increased virus fears in one region, with one resident saying 'common sense is being in the sun'.

Byron Bay anti-vaxxers are standing firm in their belief COVID-19 is a "farce" and refusing to be vaccinated despite coronavirus creeping closer.

At least four venues, including The Beach Hotel and The Farm, have been linked to Queensland's COVID-19 outbreak.

No cases of the virus have been recorded in New South Wales despite multiple people carrying the virus while attending a hens' party in Byron Bay last week.

Human rights activist, and anti-vaxxer, Sherrie Yeomans told The Daily Telegraph the recent scare would not prompt her to get a vaccination.

"No, I'm not at all more willing to get a COVID vaccination. My view is that COVID is a farce," she said.

"There's all of 900 people that have died in Australia from COVID, many of my friends and my own business in Melbourne has suffered. We've lost so many people to suicide, we've lost so much over this covid farce."

"I am not concerned about an outbreak (in Byron), it is a matter of common sense. I see the common sense is being out in the sun and having good healthy communication between family and friends. I would never be one for taking a vaccine, I know many people up here would agree."

Queensland had 78 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, with 10 recorded in the last 24 hours.

Eight of the 10 cases are locally transmitted and two are in hotel quarantine.

Patrons who dined in two cafes in Feros Arcade in Byron Bay on Saturday are being regarded as "close contacts" and have been asked to get tested and isolate.

The community has had a torrid history with anti-vaxxers.

The Byron Shire has one of the lowest immunisation rates for children under the age of two across the state.

NSW Health data showed that in 2020 only 63.6 per cent on children were vaccinated.

The state average is 91.4 per cent.

Contaminated bags of testing equipment is left in a carpark in Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Last year, the federal government announced a $12 million program which would help educate parents in communities with low vaccination rates about the risk.

Mullumbimby local John Condie would happily get the vaccine and said he was sick of a vocal minority risking people's livelihood over their "conspiracy" theories.

"I have no problems getting the vaccine. I just want things to go back to normal. I'm sick and tired of being locked down and all the constant changes," he said.

"There are a lot of conspiracy theorists in the area, they are the vocal minority of the community. Most people here just want to get out with their lives and not make it a song and dance.

"Their behaviour is annoying, it is scary, it is irresponsible. Their self-entitlement is outrageous."

Originally published as 'It's a farce': Byron COVID fears won't sway anti-vaxxers

Pop-up testing in Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick