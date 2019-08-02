It's a family Eisteddfod as generations join in
THIS year's Gympie and District Eisteddfod has spanned the generations for the Hincksman family, especially mum, Rebecca.
Originally from Gympie and now a qualified singing teacher, Mrs Hincksman (Rebecca Bennett in those days) and her family live at North Lakes, but she has not forgotten the inspiration she gained in her youth from participating in the Gympie Eisteddfod.
"I was in the Eisteddfod from 1989 to 1998,” she said at Gympie Civic Centre yesterday.
She then went to Europe and involved herself in music and theatre.
"I could have gone that way, or I could have a family and that's shat I decided to do,” she said. Now her children Tristin, 9, and Sabelle, 7, are the participants.
Her youngest, Lilliana, is only three but already wishes she was on stage.
"She will be in a few years probably,” Mrs Hincksman said.
As results become available, Charlotte Larson won the Most Promising Dance Performer in the 13 years and under competition.
Georgia Wall won a $200 bursary donated by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
Brianna Tonakis was judged Most Promising Dance Performer in the 14 to 18 years age group and took home a trophy donated by Val Jones.
Most Promising Dance Performer, 13 years and under, was Charlotte Larsen, who was awarded a trophy donated by Tim Thomas.
More results will be available after last night's judging.