It's a family affair for Gympie Sausage Kings

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Shaw's Meats Gympie staff Paul Richardson, Bruce Glasby, Megan Bambling, Neil McFarland and Len Shaw with their Sausage King regional prizes. Renee Albrecht

WELL hot diggity dog, Gympie has its very own sausage kings.

Shaw's Meats, a family owned and operated business with premises at Gympie Central and Goldfields Plaza, cleaned up at the Sunshine Coast regional Sausage King & Best Butchers Burger Competition at Dickey Beach Surf Club last weekend.

The butchers claimed first prize for traditional Australian pork, first and third for poultry, second and third for open class lamb, and another third for gourmet/open class burger.

QUALITY PRODUCTS: Len Shaw says his company always upholds high standards of production and service. Renee Albrecht

They managed to impress consumer and industry experts judging their submissions on appearance, texture, ingredients and flavour.

Co-owner Len Shaw said the group was especially proud to take out the poultry prize, adding a new feather to their cap of accolades.

"It was an honour,” Mr Shaw said.

"We've won before but to have two major winners this time was really good.

"They're [awards] all good ... the poultry was special because it's the first time we won that.

"My nephew Neil [McFarland] and I prepared the chicken, and my niece Megan [Bambling] did the pork.

"Some other shops in Gympie won as well, Gympie Meat Hall [first] in the hamburger, Kandanga Country Meats and McIntosh Meats.

"Gympie had a good run.”

ON THE MONEY: Shaw's Meats staff members Neil McFarland and Megan Bambling. Renee Albrecht

Mr Shaw and his wife Bev took over the Centro store from Len's parents 18 years ago, and have since continued to uphold the high standards of the family brand.

Mr Shaw said the regional prizes were a reflection of the group's hard work.

"We've been here for 18 years, we've taken on from Mum and Dad, and that's the standard we have to have at all times.

"That's really important to Bev and I.”

Shaw's Meats now advance to the state finals, being held at the EKKA on August 29.

"We're just happy to be there, it will be good to win but if not we're happy we got that far,” Mr Shaw said.