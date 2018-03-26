Menu
DISGRACE: Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft (left) admit to ball tampering at a post-game media conference. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Opinion

It's a cricket fan's worst nightmare

JOSH PRESTON
by
26th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

LIKE all Aussie cricket fans, I was shocked and disgusted in equal measure when I woke up to headlines revealing ex-captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft had admitted to ball tampering during the third test against South Africa.

Like the legends and commentators alike, I was angry at not just the blatant cheating but the premeditated nature of it, the sheer arrogance of taking the "win at all costs" approach to an extreme never before shown by someone wearing a baggy green.

I was irate that Bancroft, no matter what his degree of involvement turns out to be, was made the scapegoat of a plan devised by a leadership group who didn't want to get their own hands dirty.

But on top of everything else, I was heartbroken.

The little boy inside me who spent thousands of hours playing this beautiful game, who watched countless Aussie victories with his cousins at Grandma and Grandpa's house, who always admired the Aussies' firm but fair on-field spirit, was inconsolable.

 

HAPPIER TIMES: Bancroft (left) and Smith at a media conference during last year's Ashes series. (AAP Image/Darren England)
I don't think sheepish Smith had grasped the magnitude of his actions when he gave his infamous press conference, seated beside his forlorn teammate.

I don't think the weight of what he'd done had truly hit home.

Maybe he isn't to be blamed for feeling a bit of shock himself, but surely by now he's realised we can't move on from this just from hearing how "deeply regretful" he is.

Surely he now knows we cannot let this rest just because he owned up to his mistake.

This goes beyond a simple case of doing the wrong thing, and beyond letting us all down.

He, Bancroft, David Warner and all others involved have taken the nation to a place it's never been before, and definitely never wanted to go.

Isn't it so horrible that in just a few short months, we went from comparing Smith's batting feats to those of our Don Bradman, the figure who shines brightest in the history of Australian sport, to knowing him as a cheat?

My heart breaks all over again when I think of what the Don would think, of what Richie Benaud would think.

I haven't spoken to my Grandma and Grandpa about this yet, but the thought alone is hard to stomach.

On what turned out to be the final morning of match coverage in Cape Town, Mark Nicholas said a shadow had fallen over Newlands in more ways than one, and unfortunately that shadow will hang over Australian cricket for a long time to come.

