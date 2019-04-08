School installs ‘cage’ for autistic students

Stock photo. A Hobart high school is being criticised for building a high, lockable fenced off area which parents have called a ‘cage’.

Parents of students at a high school in Hobart have complained after a high, lockable fence was installed for high need autistic students.

Parents have called the structure, which was built about a month ago, a "cage" that is "taking away from their (children's) humanity".

The fenced-in area was designed for several teens attending the high school in Hobart's northern suburbs, who are being provided individualised learning programs, according to the ABC.

Two parents whose children attend the school, but will not be using the fenced in area, called the new enclosure a "cage" and compared it to a jail.

Julian and Kate Edwards, whose children attend the school, said they decided to speak to the ABC because their complaints to the school were being ignored.

"It's an enclosed area with two locked gates with bars that are extremely high and spiked on the top - it's a cage, not a compound, it's a cage," Mr Edwards said.

Inside the fenced off area, the small group of teens has no access to toilets or a drinking fountain. Mr Edwards said the children were being isolated and separated from their peers unnecessarily.

"It's a sad look, it's a bad look," Mr Edwards said, comparing the structure to Risdon Prison Complex near Hobart.

"There has to be other options, you can't just be putting students in a confined area for safety reasons," he said.

"There has to be other ways of inclusive education.

"Surely they could come up with better ideas like sensory rooms that the primary schools use."

The Education Department consulted with parents and medical professionals, "including paediatricians, psychologists and occupational therapists, disability advocates and the students themselves where possible" before they installed the fence, according to a government spokesman.

The department said they chose the fence to match existing fencing at the school.

"There has been some feedback in relation to the appearance of the fence and this has been taken on board," he said.

"Proposed alterations are currently being shared for consultation, to be completed during the term one holiday break."

"In this day and age it is not good enough, and I don't think people looking at those photos would think that is OK, because it is not OK," Kristen Desmond, founder of the Tasmanian Disability Education Reform Lobby. She called for the Education Minister to investigate.

The Tasmanian Education Minister today responded, saying the "architecture of the fence" would be improved, according to The Hobart Mercury.

"We have specialist schools around Tasmania in our three regions when it comes to autism," Minister Jeremy Rockliff said.

"Next year we're rolling out our new funding model for disability, which applies the resource to the students based on their need.

"It's more funding and that's a good thing for families and students with disabilities. Where there is a need the resource will be applied to the student.

"We have a very inclusive environment when it comes to our education and our schools are very inclusive environments, and so they should be."

NB: The image used in this article is stock photography and not from the Hobart high school.