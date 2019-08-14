Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing Fisherman
Missing Fisherman
News

Item found in search for missing fishermen

by Cloe Read
14th Aug 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUCKET belonging to two fishermen who went missing on Saturday night in Moreton Bay waters has been found as police continue their search for Carwyn Massey and Tim Maher today.

The two friends went missing on Saturday night after failing to return to the Whyte Island Port of Brisbane boat ramp around 10pm.

Police this morning confirmed the bucket did belong to the missing men and will continue to search for the men with the support of volunteer groups, Rescue 500 and Polair.

On Sunday, police located the men's tinnie with very little damage to it along with lifejackets.

Police are also reminding boaties out for the Ekka holiday in the vicinity of Green, Mud and St Helena Island that the search is continuing today and to contact Water Police if any objects or items that may be related to the fishermen are found.

 

Carwyn Massey is one of two men who are overdue from a fishing trip, the search continues in Moreton Bay. Picture Instagram
Carwyn Massey is one of two men who are overdue from a fishing trip, the search continues in Moreton Bay. Picture Instagram

 

Senior Sergeant David Edden, Officer in Charge of Water Police Brisbane said that a small white bucket was located in the designated search area during yesterday's search, and that family members have confirmed that the bucket did belong to the missing men.

"Searching for the two missing fisherman will continue today, with the ongoing and valuable support of volunteer marine personnel, Polair and Rescue 500."

How the search has unfolded.
How the search has unfolded.
carwyn massey missing fisherman moreton bay tim maher

Top Stories

    Accused stabber to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon Accused stabber to face Gympie court today

    News Woman who allegedly stabbed partner in street to face court

    Gympie's slice of Coast property explosion could last years

    premium_icon Gympie's slice of Coast property explosion could last years

    News Big work down south nothing but good news for Gympie.

    Officers monitor Inskip after croc sighting

    premium_icon Officers monitor Inskip after croc sighting

    News It follows several other reports earlier this year

    Glenwood raid finds man's knives, guns and drugs stash

    premium_icon Glenwood raid finds man's knives, guns and drugs stash

    News Gun collection lost, along with marijuana

    • 14th Aug 2019 7:36 AM