Italy calling: Gympie farmers go global for good cause

THE fight to produce 'good, clean and fair' food is paying off for four Gympie region farmers who have been chosen to represent the Slow Food industry in Europe at the biggest international event dedicated to food.

Karen Jarling of CGL Beef, Rhodavale Pork's Melinda Murnane, CC Diaz of CC's Kitchen and Jodie Cameron of Bauple business Barenuts will be heading to biennial slow food event Terra Madre Salone del Gusto in Turin, Italy in September.

The small business owners will join hundreds of producers from around the world, who share the same passion for producing food that combats people's dwindling interest in where food is sourced and the food choices that affect the world.

Widgee farmer Karen Jarling of CGL Beef, who farms chemical-free grass fed beef, said the opportunity as a young business was humbling and inspiring.

"This small business game is hard work,” Mrs Jarling said.

"It's a massive vote of confidence on what we do day to day -to know that it really does count.”

She said the Italian food landscape would be the perfect inspiration for fostering pride in local produce.

"Somewhere like Italy has its speciality product in every village and every hill side has its own type of cheese.

"To foster that pride that the community has in its locally produced goods is something I'm keen to see happening in real life.”

Mrs Jarling said the knowledge she will gain will be used to continue providing quality food to the Gympie region, and each Gympie region producer would likely be taking away different knowledge from the event.

For the Jarlings, climate change and soil rehabilitation is on the list of learning about the broader picture of food production.

"I'm really interested to see how farmers in other parts of the world are dealing with the change in climate, because in parts of Australia we have already seen a one degree rise in temperature that is affecting rainfall and our ability to retain moisture in our soils,” she said.

"There is change happening - it's something we all have to become much more aware of.”

Slow Food Noosa, the largest slow food organisation in Australia is sponsoring the small group of producers' travel to he event, which will be an intensive week of forums, conferences, networking, workshops and cooking demonstrations.