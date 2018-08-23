It would be a shame and mistake to let Pre Muster Party die

We must keep the Pre Muster Party going for Gympie's sake.

We must keep the Pre Muster Party going for Gympie's sake. Contributed

IT WAS fantastic to see the crowds in Mary Street yesterday for the Pre Muster Party which almost did not happen this year.

Congratulations to Stacey Lowe, Tony Goodman and Julie Worth, who stepped in and took it on.

It has long been a challenge for Gympie how to bring "more” of the Muster into town.

It would be a great shame and grave mistake to let the Pre Muster Party fall over.

What we should be doing is thinking of ways to build on it, improve it, possibly rebrand and relaunch it bigger and better than ever - not let it slide into oblivion.

Finding ways to bring more "outside” dollars into our town is an important part of our community mission to mitigate the financial impact from loss of highway traffic due to the Gympie Bypass.

This town is about to experience a transition, once construction of the Bypass begins, and then when it opens in about three years and forever changes things.

While the Muster on its own raises much needed funds for many local groups and charities, and puts this region on the national map as one of the best music festivals (if not THE best) in Australia, Gympie itself has struggled to parlay the festival into big, direct benefits for itself.

People who are smarter than me need to be thinking seriously and collectively about how we can best tap into the potential of this fabulous event.