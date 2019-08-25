Menu
Tess and Luke say Mitch and Mark's party pad isn't a game changer for them. Channel 9
'It wasn’t a great idea': Qlders react to Block party pad

Seanna Cronin
25th Aug 2019 9:00 PM
MITCH and Mark's big Block game changer has been revealed, but it failed to ruffle the feathers of their nearest neighbours.

The judges may have rewarded Mitch and Mark with a win tonight for their bold move to turn their master bedroom into an entertaining space, but they also expressed concerns of how the noise would affect Tess and Luke's apartment considering their master bedroom now shares a wall with a party pad.

Tess and Luke remained calm during tonight's episode and now, months after filming took place, they're still not bothered by Mitch and Mark's decision. 

"You can't prevent what people do on the inside of their house," Tess said. "That was their choice. We think losing a bedroom to it wasn't a great idea."

The Cairns newlyweds say noise won't be an issue for whoever buys their terrace house. They've already tested it out.

"Each wall is double-bricked, then we have our Truecore (steel) framing, then insulation and the Gyprock," Luke said.

"The boys were having a party one night and we didn't have any idea that there were 50 people upstairs."

While the true verdict will be delivered on auction day, Tess and Luke believe their neighbours could have found another solution which didn't sacrifice a bedroom.

"We feel you can have that great entertaining space while maintaining a four-bedroom house," Luke said.

"These houses are 500 square metres. The last thing they need is another place to go and have a seat. It's basically another lounge room."

The upside of tonight's room reveal was that the Queenslanders received confirmation from the reno show's judges that they are finally on the right track after weeks of struggling to complete rooms and find their style.

"Tess's styling was on-point and we actually felt like we did belong on the show," Luke said. "It was a huge boost in confidence."

The Block continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Nine. 

