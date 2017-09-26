'It was stupid': Man fined for driving while twice legal limit

A Palms resident pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving while over the legal limit.

Drunk driving 'stupid'

A THIRTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD resident of The Palms has been fined $600 and lost his licence for five months for being caught driving while twice the legal limit.

Cameron David Smith pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to one charge after he was pulled over on August 10 while driving along Crown Rd and registered a reading of 0.117.

During sentencing, Smith agreed his actions were "stupid”.

"I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

Fined for open needle

AN OPENED hypodermic needle has cost a Cooloola Cove man $250 after he pleaded guilty to one charge in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Tyson Arthur Clive Fyfe, 21, was found in possession of two hypodermic needles, one open, while driving along Channon St on September 4.

Defence solicitor Tim Campion told the court Fyfe had been using the needles to drain a pimple on the back of his hand.

"(There was) nothing sinister in him having them, just that he had them,” Mr Campion said.