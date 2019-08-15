Menu
Monique Morley denies she badmouthed the Bachelor. Supplied by Channel 10.
‘It was like being in a zoo’

Seanna Cronin
14th Aug 2019 9:10 PM
MONIQUE Morley is maintaining her innocence after getting caught up in a drama storm on The Bachelor.

In tonight's episode, the fashion designer was accused by fellow bachelorette Abbie Chatfield of calling Bachelor Matt Agnew a "disrespectful pig" and using even more colourful language which was beeped out of the show for its 7.30pm timeslot.

But Monique, who grew up in Maroochydore, adamantly denied she said anything to that effect in a serious context.

"I don't speak like that," she said on the show.

"She (Abbie) causes so much drama and she's so fake, so it doesn't surprise me."

Pursuing his line of interrogation, Matt spent his time at the cocktail party trying to get to the bottom of the claims but became increasingly frustrated as he heard different versions of the event from the other women.

Despite the stalemate, he went through with the rose ceremony and chose to keep both Abbie and Monique.

Speaking to the Daily earlier this month, Monique likened her experience on the reality dating show to being in a zoo.

"Intense would be a good word to describe it," she said.

"It was crazy, like being in a zoo. You're all in one enclosure and everyone's a different animal.

"I'm a bit of a country girl and the city girls were very competitive. I learned that the hard way."

The Bachelor continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

