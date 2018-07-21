'It was huge': Big cat sighted in Sunshine Coast hinterland

A SUNSHINE Coast resident is baffled by the sighting of a big cat on her property.

Gill Bradley was sitting on the veranda over looking her three acre property at Cooroy this morning when a large animal caught her eye.

"First of all I thought it was a kangaroo but then when it started moving I realised it wasn't. I realised it had four legs and a long tail.

"It looked like a jaguar or a cougar to me and it was dark in colour. It was early in the morning and it was out in the open in full light, not in shadow."

The cat was investigating a pile of wood in her paddock less than 50m away from her.

"It was huge. It would have come up to my mid-thigh, about a metre high.

"Feral cats can get huge but I don't think this was a feral cat, it was bigger than I expected and it wasn't bulky, it was lean and muscular. It was quite beautiful.

"By the time I called out to my partner and went to get my phone it was gone. I spoke so I must have startled it and it bolted."

Ms Bradley said it was absolutely bizarre. She has lived on her property for more than 30 years and has "never seen anything like that before."

She has since warned one of her neighbours about what she saw.

"Keep your dogs and cats inside.

"If it's a feral cat, I don't want it around the place but if not I don't want anything to happen to it, I hate the thought of any animal being hurt."

A very large black cat caught on camera at a Miva property, an animal which Wendy Elsley said could be mistaken by some to be a black panther. Contributed

Earlier in the month, a couple in Gympie discovered photos of a "a very large, very healthy and very black cat" on a camera set up to track wild dogs.

Black panther sightings in the region are legendary but the couple believe the animal they photographed was more likely "a sixth or seventh-generation descendant of a dumped domestic".