‘It was horrific … its spine was hanging out’

Left: The goose which was mauled at Lake Alford. Right: File photo of a dog

A GYMPIE woman who tried to help a goose which had been mauled so badly its spine was "hanging" out said she couldn't believe the number of people who ignored the animal.

On Sunday, Tina Bean and her mother came across the badly wounded goose while walking near the Alford Park duck ponds.

"I was walking towards the markets and I saw these two geese sitting there, and the white one had a massive, gaping hole in the back," she said.

Ms Bean said several people went up to look at the goose, but kept walking without making any attempt to help it.

"It made me so angry," she said.

After getting closer and seeing how bad the wound was, Ms Bean called the RSPCA, but decided to take the animal straight to the vet herself.

"It was horrific, really," she said.

"The vet had a good look, but it had its bones out, we could see its spine.

"There wasn't much to do."

Ms Bean said the vet confirmed that a dog had most likely attacked the goose, as foxes or other small animals would not have been able to bite as deep, and that foxes attacked to kill.

The goose had to be euthanised, and Ms Bean said she felt bad for its mate, but knew it would have died a slower death had she not taken it to be looked at.

Later that afternoon Ms Bean posted on Facebook a picture of the wounded goose at the park, and said she could not believe how many people had ignored it and kept walking.

"If I hadn't done anything I wouldn't have been able to stop thinking about it and would have had to go back," she said.

"It would have died a terrible, slow death.

"I just can't understand how many people walked past."

More than 100 people commented on her post, with many praising her for caring for the animal, and others calling for dog owners to be more responsible.

Ms Bean said she was now keeping an eye on the second goose, which was likely the goose's mate, and said if it deteriorated she would do what she could to look after it.

"I feel so bad for him," she said.

"The vet reckons he'll move on, but he'll be sad for a little while.

"Some people commented they had seen it sulking and it had moved spots, if he deteriorates I'll take him."