INTERACTIVE MAP: 'It was an air raid shelter'

STAIRWAY TO THE PAST: The "mystery” steps which once led to a relic of Gympie's Second World Wary history.

PEOPLE who saw it with their own eyes say there is no doubt the Smithfield St mystery stairs were the entrance to a Second World War bomb shelter.

They reject Gympie Regional Council claims that the stairs it buried in concrete on Tuesday were the entrance to an ordinary storeroom, rather than an important relic of Gympie's wartime past.

HELP BUILD THE MAP OF GYMPIE'S OLD AIR RAID SHELTERS:

And they laughed off claims by a Brisbane engineering academic that the concrete steps were too well made to be of wartime vintage, "as though they couldn't pour good concrete in those days."

Former Gympie real estate agent David Thomas said: "That was definitely an air raid shelter.

"I'm 87. I was born in 1930. I was 12 or 13 when they built those stairs.

"I've even been down them when I probably shouldn't have," he said.

"The shelter opened into the drain. I think the council even put seats in it.

"I was there when they built it. I've actually walked down there and through to the river at Albert Park, at the drain near the weir.

"John Stark is another witness. We were mates. I've rung him and he backs up everything I say.

"Don Hillcoat is another one. We were all mates.

"There was a building about 15 feeet long and eight feet wide and it was the entrance.

"Pat Oliver, who sold fruit and vegetables, used to park his van in front of it.

"We've got to speak out or the history will be lost," he said.

"There were air raid shelters around the town. There was one near the old Grand Hotel in Mellor St where the battery business is now.

Another resident, who asked not to be named has contacted The Gympie Times to verify the story.

"The steps led down to an air raid shelter.

"The steps went down to a domed tunnel with a ledge on each side to form seating and had a drain in between.

"The tunnel joined the main stormwater drain which runs from the Mary River to the Civic Centre, about where the rubbish skip bins are now situated at the back of Cullinanaes and ran to an open entrance under what was then Rankins, how the ANZ.

"My father had a garage underneath the (Cullinanes) truck sheds so I had access to the entrances.

"The main stormwater drain also had ledges built into the sides and I assumed they also could be used as seating."