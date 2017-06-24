It was 90cm long, 60cm wide and 10cm deep

Letter to the Editor

IT HAS been a matter of concern to me that, since recently taking up walking to regain fitness after a hospital stay, the 10 minutes I walk from the Megan Rd intersection, there are several disturbing sights that are topped by one that has a potentially fatal outcome if not rectified.

In the 500m of road going outbound, there are several potholes of a size that if a motorcycle should ride directly into any of them, could have the effect of twisting the front wheel fork and propel the rider on to the bitumen.

A file photo of a pot hole. John Gass

These potholes are ignored by the authority that has the responsibility of maintenance of this stretch of road. One I measured was 90cm long, 60cm wide and 10cm deep.

I assume it is the Gympie Regional Council and, if so, they are remiss, first of all in their surveillance, as no responsible council would dare ignore the potential of possible fatal accidents let alone damage to vehicles at large.

The task of filling potholes is not a major financial undertaking and no excuse is acceptable. The recent tragedy at Cedar Pocket motivated me to bring this concern to light.

The other big concern, and this is not pointing the finger directly at council, but the amount of rubbish discharged from vehicles on that 10-minute stretch of road continues to frustrate.

Why, in this modern world, do we accept the wanton incremental damage to our environment and wild and marine life, to this gift of a wonderful continent we persist in abusing.

If not guilty in performing, then guilty in tolerating it.

The other side of the coin is the facilitation of waste disposal to give no reason to continue this mindless activity.

C. Edwards,

Gympie