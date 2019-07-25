'It saved me': Mum's new lease on life with chronic pain

PAIN-FREE: Jada Burns' life has changed since scrambler therapy became available on the Sunshine Coast.

A SUNSHINE Coast mother-of-five has a new lease on life after an emerging therapy for her chronic pain became available close to home.

Jada Burns suffers from debilitating pain due to complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic nerve pain condition.

After years of relying on heavy pain medication and opioids, the 45-year-old said she felt she had no way of living a pain-free life.

At one stage, the pain was so bad that she became "incredibly suicidal".

"It was really scary," she said. "That was all because of the pain."

"Your life is really put on hold.

"If I wanted to have a pain-free day, I would literally have to be knocked out."

But a new therapy only offered in four locations in Australia, now available at Meglio Therapeutics on the Sunshine Coast, has given her a sense of normality.

Ms Burns was up until last week travelling to Sydney regularly to undergo scrambler therapy, a drug-free and low-risk treatment for chronic neuropathic and cancer pain.

"I think I've exhausted most of the standard therapies around. I've done everything... so I started looking outside the box," she said.

Pain medicine physician Dr Peter Georgius, of Pain Rehab, said while scrambler therapy was an emerging therapy, it showed "some promise".

"It's quite new, so our experience and knowledge of the therapy is growing very slowly," Dr Georgius said.

"Once we've looked at all standard therapies, we can start looking at the use of these new types of therapies."

Dr Georgius said it was hard to predict if a patient would respond well to the therapy, but it was "definitely worth exploring for some patients".

Ms Burns said the treatment was the best she had come across so far and had "truly saved my life".

"Before scrambler (therapy), I couldn't even hold my husband's hand," she said.

"I couldn't hug my kids."

"Now, I've got a treatment where I can get my life back."

Ms Burns said her family were "loving" how she was reacting to the new treatment.

"I get a bit of a spark back and I can do things again," she said.

"To me it's exciting being able to put my hair up. It's just all the everyday things.

In her mission to raise awareness of her syndrome, Ms Burns said she hoped to remove the stigma against "invisible disabilities".

"The judgment of it is pretty horrible," she said.

"I'll sometimes pull up in disabled car parks because I can't walk that day... and people look at me like 'you look fine', and that makes it really hard.

"I want to be able to function like a regular person and be treated like a regular person."