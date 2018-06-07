It might be a bit rough and tumble but we love it up here

A Gympie man was attacked by a feral cat as large as a cattle dog on the weekend.

YOU have got to love Queensland.

The Gympie Times went to press before Game 1 of State of Origin started last night, and as this editorial was being written, Mayor Mick Curran was cutting a cake to celebrate Queensland Day.

It has been 159 years since we gained our freedom from NSW.

The front page of The Courier Mail was all about this, and about the horse-loving Brisbane mum who drank rode her trusty steed through a bottle-o.

Front page of The Gympie Times was about a truckie who put his body on the line to protect his pet Billy from a large and angry feral cat, which proceeded to slice and dice him.

For these reasons, and so many more, you've got to love Queensland.

We can out-NT News the Northern Territory.

If Darwin boasts about its deadly crocs walking the streets we say "we see your deadly crocs and raise you one feral cat attacking people on their verandas”.

If America starts to complain about its president and political system, we say "we see your Trump and raise you one Fitzgerald Inquiry or one Operation Belcarra”.

If Tasmania brags about its royal connections, we say” we see your Princess Mary and raise you one Marilyn Connell”.

We talk a big game but we've earned the right.

And speaking of games and big talk, no matter what the final score was last night, rest assured, we've got this.