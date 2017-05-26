24°
It may take a long time but hang in there, keep trying

Shelley Strachan | 26th May 2017 12:28 PM
Unemployment in Wide Bay youth is now 23.9%.
WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien says he understands what it's like to be a job seeker in a tough economic environment.

Responding to reports that 700 youths in the Wide Bay lost their jobs last year, taking the Wide bay youth unemployment rate to 23.9%, Mr O'Brien urged job seekers to not give up.

"I know what it's like being a job seeker during a time of high unemployment,” he said.

"My high school education was cut short after completing Year 9, when I became a childhood carer of a terminally ill parent.

"After mum passed away, I was left with few qualifications at a time when the economy was in poor shape and jobs were hard to come by.

"I did whatever I could to earn a living - from picking crops to labouring and working on the factory floor. I also got tickets to operate machinery which gave me more opportunities.

"I remember saving what little money I had, to have business cards printed with "job seeker” listing my qualifications, and I cold called as many employers as I possibly could to try and get work.　

"Being unemployed when you have a young family and need a job can be soul destroying, but based on my own experience if you keep going, showing your initiative, determination and putting yourself out there, I believe you'll find work.

"As the Member for Wide Bay, it's my own experiences and the circumstances of job seekers that drive my determination to see our unemployment rate lowered.　

"While I strongly support the comprehensive range of programs and initiatives the Coalition Government is delivering to help people into work, based on my own experience, individual initiative is a great contributor to success in the end.

"It may take a very long while, but hang in there and keep on trying.

"It's also really important to know what support is available, so you can let a prospective employer know about any wage subsidies or assistance schemes that you're eligible for.

"Have a look at the www.employment.gov.au to find out about the programs to help people find a job.

Jobactive - $7.0 billion to help job seekers move from welfare into work

Transition to Work - to help disengaged young people to become job-ready

Youth Jobs PaTH - getting young people Prepared for Trial and Hire　

ParentsNext - $263 million to help parents of young children to prepare for work (from July 2018)

New Enterprise Incentive Scheme - to help job seekers who wish to start their own business

Work for the Dole - Providing skills and experience for job seekers.

Wage Subsidies - Up to $10,000 for businesses to employ long-term welfare recipients, parents, young or indigenous job seekers

Restart - Businesses can access up to $10,000 to employ mature age job seekers

Career Transition Assistance Program - $98 million to provide more opportunities for mature age people to reskill (from July 2018)　

National Work Experience Programme - increasing places from 6,000 to 10,000 　to provide more work experience opportunities for people looking for work (from July 2018)

Pathway to Work Pilots - up to ten pilots will be established to assist people to prepare and train for vacancies in specific industries (from July 2018)

Relocation Assistance - Up to $9,000 to relocate to take up an ongoing job

Empowering YOUth Initiatives - finding new ways of getting young people into sustainable work

Closing the Gap - $55.7 million to create better opportunities for Indigenous Australians to secure employment (different measures progressively from January 2018)

"From May 31, we'll also be calling on businesses and eligible organisations that want to expand to hire more staff to apply for funding under the Coalition Government's $20 million Wide Bay Burnett Jobs Package.

"People want to see their politicians delivering the policies, approving the projects, investing in infrastructure, and creating the right climate, that all combines together to achieve a strong economy that sustains jobs growth.

"Everyone in the community can play their part to support a strong economy.

"If people are confident and shop locally, more local jobs will be created.”

Topics:  llew o'brien unemployment wide bay youth unemploment

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!