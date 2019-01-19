Menu
Members of the Gunalda and District Kindergarten Association Inc committee and friends are keen to see involvement from the community grow. From left Rebecca Tweedale (playgroup co-ordinator), Bronwyn McDowell (teacher), Leura Tweedale, Chloe Hawksfield, Donna Hawksfield (VP) and Mandee (Samantha) Harvey (President). DONNA JONES
'It is with heartbreak... that I write this letter'

by Letter to the Editor by Mandee Harvey
19th Jan 2019 12:01 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

SAVE THE GUNALDA KINDERGARTEN

WE AT Gunalda & District Kindergarten need your help to keep the kindergarten open.

We currently do not have enough enrolments to open on January 29, it is essential that we have more enrolments.

At this stage we most likely will have to shut the doors after 25 years of operation.

It is with heartbreak for the whole community that I write this letter.

We have a planned open day for 23rd 9:30am to 3pm to have people of all sorts to come have a fun day and check out our kindergarten and staff.

We are community owned and operated we also need new community members that are willing to volunteer their time to get the kindy back on its feet.

We need the community to come and become part of the committee and help with the day to day running.

KINDERGARTEN PRESIDENT MANDEE HARVEY,

GUNALDA

