It is time council realised the worth of amateur theatre

Shrek Junior was a huge hit in Gympie and involved 60 young people in its production.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I THINK it is important that the Gympie Regional Council recognises the worth of amateur theatre and the opportunities it gives to our youth to get a taste of a good side of community life.

Over the years, some of the younger players have gone on to bigger things in Brisbane theatre after getting a taste in Gympie.

I was fortunate to take part in musical comedy plays produced by Brian Goldburg's Gympie Musical Union.

My only qualification was that I could sing in tune and could fill the role of the chorus girls.

In my time Bella Skyring and I had to "cover the ends” of the stage to make certain the others stretched across the stage.

Consequently we were always in the front row - much to our delight.

We had to buy material and make our own period costumes, attend multiple practices, learn all the song and movements, sell the seat tickets, and anything else needed we did.

It was not only the director's worth.

There were back stage workers, make-up artists, front door workers, musicians - the list was long and all volunteers.

When I was an alderman on the Gympie City Council, the total needs of the stage were not met. Not enough counterweights etc.

I would suggest the council didn't recognise that culture improves lifestyle.

The Civic Centre has been opened since 1977, and it is sad that the Zodiac Players look like closing. Their plays have been special, top quality.

Director Peter Blyth is a perfectionist and his productions equalled those in Sydney.

Indeed, both he and Brian Goldburg hired complete costumes from there to make sure Gympie was just as good.

I think it is time the council and the community realise we need groups like the experienced Zodiac Players to continue and we should encourage this to happen.

Naturally, we will support the youth as our future.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie