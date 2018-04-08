It is only a game, after all. Bring on the rugby and soccer

Disgraced Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith (left) with his father Peter Smith during a press conference after arrives at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Smith has been stood down as Australian Captain and suspended for twelve months following his involvement in the ball tampering incident which has also seen Vice Captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft suspended for twelve months and nine months respectively. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito) NO ARCHIVING

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It's only a game after all

"AND it's not for the sake of a Ribboned Coat,

Or the selfish hope of a season's Fame -

But his Captain's hand on his shoulder smote -

Play-up! Play-up!

And Play the Game!”

I wonder how many cricketers are familiar with that stirring poem by Newbolt?

How many would-be cricketers - how many children have ever heard of it?

Times have certainly changed since the money signs in the eyes changed things; Incredible sums of money involved both promotionally and personally.

A gentlemen's game? What a joke!

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith grimaces as he speaks to the media in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball tampering scandal. Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months while young batsman Cameron Bancroft received 9 months after an investigation into the Australian cricket team's cheating scandal identified Warner as the instigator of the ball tampering plan that unraveled in South Africa. (AP Photo/Steve Christo) Steve Christo

Sledging? Never heard of the word until I heard of its association with cricket. Playing the game?

After listening and reading about the background and the number of associates (hangers on?) involved and the roles supposed to be played by them, are they fulfilling them? eg Seventeen staffers for 13 players.

Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner arrives to a press conference accompanied by his wife Candice in Sydney, Saturday, March 31, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball tampering scandal. Warner and captain Steve Smith were banned for 12 months while young batsman Cameron Bancroft received 9 months after an investigation into the Australian cricket team's cheating scandal identified Warner as the instigator of the ball tampering plan that unraveled in South Africa. (AP Photo/Daniel Munoz) Daniel Munoz

Government (people's) money is ploughed into the game to support the "Gentlemen's Game”.

I'm not a cricket lover - too many test matches seem to go on forever - but I suppose it's "one man's fish, is another man's chicken”.

Bring on the rubgy, the soccer whatever, but let's move on from the "Mountain out of a Mole Hill”.

It is only a game after all.

Faith deVere,

Gympie