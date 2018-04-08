It is only a game, after all. Bring on the rugby and soccer
It's only a game after all
"AND it's not for the sake of a Ribboned Coat,
Or the selfish hope of a season's Fame -
But his Captain's hand on his shoulder smote -
Play-up! Play-up!
And Play the Game!”
I wonder how many cricketers are familiar with that stirring poem by Newbolt?
How many would-be cricketers - how many children have ever heard of it?
Times have certainly changed since the money signs in the eyes changed things; Incredible sums of money involved both promotionally and personally.
A gentlemen's game? What a joke!
Sledging? Never heard of the word until I heard of its association with cricket. Playing the game?
After listening and reading about the background and the number of associates (hangers on?) involved and the roles supposed to be played by them, are they fulfilling them? eg Seventeen staffers for 13 players.
Government (people's) money is ploughed into the game to support the "Gentlemen's Game”.
I'm not a cricket lover - too many test matches seem to go on forever - but I suppose it's "one man's fish, is another man's chicken”.
Bring on the rubgy, the soccer whatever, but let's move on from the "Mountain out of a Mole Hill”.
It is only a game after all.
Faith deVere,
Gympie