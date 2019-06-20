IT IS ON: Gympie has a bone to pick with Nambour

Hammers v Toads Bone of Contention: Gympie Hammers battle to retain the Bone of Contention trophy against the Nambour Toads on Friday night.

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers clash against the Nambour Toads tomorrow night at Jack Stokes has more than mere victory at stake.

The two teams will clash for the Bone of Contention trophy, which Gympie claimed back earlier this year after a 12-year drought.

"We beat them (Toads) earlier this year 13-12 at Nambour to claim the trophy and we are not keen on letting it go,” Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson said.

"It will be a strong battle and the best bunch of mates will win.”

Hammers and Toads have a close friendship off the field and over the years it has made this clash even better.

"Both clubs support each other, respect each other greatly, but the bragging rights are always there which adds to the battle,” he said.

"This could be the last time this year we play Nambour, so we are keen to hold on to it over the off-season.”

The Toads historically have been strengthened by their big forward pack but the Hammers have plenty of key men to swing the tide in Gympie's favour.

"Owen Dugdale will be looking for a great game after his third hat-trick last week. Our front row will need to be dominant,” he said.

"Tim Erbs, Sebastian Carvano and Campbell Handy need to set our set pieces right from the start.

"They are a big forward pack but our fitness will be a key factor of our game. If the boys have the same attitude against Noosa last weekend but if they buy into the backchat and team refereeing we will let ourselves down.”

Round 4 of the Sunshine Coast under-17's women's 7s from 6pm as a curtain raiser and then the main game at 8.15pm.