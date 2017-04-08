It has been a news week of highs and terrible lows

IT HAS been a week of highs and terrible lows in the Gympie region as new beginnings were welcomed for some iconic families and businesses, and other families have had to bear the unbearable following some horrific car crashes.

Ruth Modin has reopened the doors to her general store in the main street of Rainbow Beach, and the troubled IGA supermarket at Tin Can Bay is again open; welcome news I am sure for the owners of those businesses and the coastal residents who have had to travel further afield for their weekly shop.

The iconic Mary Valley business and meeting place that was destroyed by fire 16 months ago, the Kandanga Pub, is also edging closer to opening its brand new building to the public, and in the heart of Gympie, it seems the impending divorce of the RSL sub branch and the RSL Club will not be amicable, with some contention over custody of the name "the RSL Club”.

By far the biggest news though, for the past two weeks, has been the road toll. Sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandparents. Four heartbreaking deaths on the highway in our patch, and two beloved local residents killed while away on holidays.

We have another week of school holidays and a long weekend next weekend. Stay safe everyone, be patient and survive the drive.