It could save your life: Big health service win for the west
GYMPIE'S western districts, from Bells Bridge to Goomeri had a big win on Wednesday, when residents welcomed a new boost to health services in the area.
New nurse practitioner Jenny Doherty brings "a new model of care” to the district, as she does two days a fortnight at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre, helping provide additional frontline services and helping visiting doctor Sandra Zeeman.
It was an improvement the local Country Women's Association branch had been campaigning for.
"We used to have a nurse, we lost her and now we've got her back,” secretary Maureen Gould said of the big community campaign, including petitions and help from local MPs Llew O'Brien and Deb Frecklington.
She said the campaign was to the credit of a previous CWA committee, led by former president Jan Kirby.
"We got petitions going in Kilkivan and Goomeri.”
Jan Kirby added: "We contacted (Federal MP) Llew O'Brien and he recommended we talk to (Nanango State MP and Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington.
"It was great when Deb took it on,” she said.
The service also includes nurse navigator P Milo Frawley, whose job it is to help people find their way through the complexities of the public health system.
They were all supported by nurse Nicole Cool and Amber Scott (both of Primary Health Network) and Josh French of funding body, Checkup.