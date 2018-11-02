It could save your life: Big health service win for the west

NEW TEAM: Nicole Cool, P Milo Frawley, Jenny Doherty, Amber Scott, Dr Sandra Zeeman and Josh French at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre.

NEW TEAM: Nicole Cool, P Milo Frawley, Jenny Doherty, Amber Scott, Dr Sandra Zeeman and Josh French at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre. Arthur Gorrie

GYMPIE'S western districts, from Bells Bridge to Goomeri had a big win on Wednesday, when residents welcomed a new boost to health services in the area.

Local CWA campaigners secretary Maureen Gould and president Maggie Turner Arthur Gorrie

New nurse practitioner Jenny Doherty brings "a new model of care” to the district, as she does two days a fortnight at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre, helping provide additional frontline services and helping visiting doctor Sandra Zeeman.

Joyce Kay and P Milo Frawley Arthur Gorrie

It was an improvement the local Country Women's Association branch had been campaigning for.

"We used to have a nurse, we lost her and now we've got her back,” secretary Maureen Gould said of the big community campaign, including petitions and help from local MPs Llew O'Brien and Deb Frecklington.

Mavis O'Neill Arthur Gorrie

Nicole Cool with Lesley and Robert Thompson at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre, where the Gympie region's health services reach out to Kilkivan and Goomeri districts. Arthur Gorrie

Dawn and Barry Bambling meet new visiting nurse practitioner Jenny Doherty. Arthur Gorrie

Dawn Choate Arthur Gorrie

One of the important campaigners for the Kilkivan and Goomeri district's medical service improvements, Jan Kirby. Arthur Gorrie

She said the campaign was to the credit of a previous CWA committee, led by former president Jan Kirby.

"We got petitions going in Kilkivan and Goomeri.”

Jan Kirby added: "We contacted (Federal MP) Llew O'Brien and he recommended we talk to (Nanango State MP and Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington.

"It was great when Deb took it on,” she said.

The service also includes nurse navigator P Milo Frawley, whose job it is to help people find their way through the complexities of the public health system.

They were all supported by nurse Nicole Cool and Amber Scott (both of Primary Health Network) and Josh French of funding body, Checkup.