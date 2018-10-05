It could be the end of the line for Gympie Pines Golf Course

GOLFERS' days on the Gympie course could be numbered with most of the property's potential buyers looking to shut the course to the public.

Marketing agent Joseph Codianni said there were five investors eyeing off the course, with a sale possible by the end of next week.

But it was not the sport that brought most of them in.

"Three of the five guys will close down the course completely, or just for their own use,” Mr Codianni said.

Another of the buyers would "explore opportunities” with the course, while the fifth was a "syndicate” of Gympie residents keen to retain the golf course.

HOPEFUL: While most interested buyers reportedly want to close Gympie's 18-hole golf course, enthusiasts like Greg Lewis hope a way can be found to keep it open. Renee Albrecht

Mr Codianni said not all of the interested parties were Australian, with Chinese investors looking to get "a foothold” into the tourism market north of Brisbane.

Renovations that would create a multi-sport clubhouse were also still on the cards.

Mr Codianni said four offers had been received, including two written ones and a contract, in the past 10 days.

And while he understood the desire for the site to remain a sports venue, Mr Codianni said the sad reality was operating the golf course was considered "non-viable”.

It is news that has driven golf enthusiasts like Greg Lewis into the rough.

"I desperately hope to see it stay open,” Mr Lewis said, pointing out that the course had been a consideration in his decision to retire to Gympie.

Gympie Pines Golf Course. Renee Albrecht

"A place like Gympie's got to have an 18-hole golf course,” he said.

Mr Lewis felt the viability issue would be solved with more members, and turning the existing clubhouse into a multi-sport venue.

Golf stalwart Dell Groundwater said if the course shut up shop it would be "a shame”.

"If it was shut to the public there would be an uproar,” she said.

Dell Groundwater. Tanya Easterby

"The Gympie golf course is an A-grade course.

"It's up there with the best of them.”

The course and club have been on the market for more than six years.

They went under the hammer at the end of August, with four separate titles on the block.

These included the 18-hole, 38.2ha course, two-storey clubhouse, vacant 3354msq block used as a car park, a two-bedroom house next door and a lapsed development application for 36 townhouses.

Mr Codianni said almost 30 inquiries were made going in to the auction, but it was passed in.

The course was at the centre of a split between the RSL Club, its members, and the RSL Sub-Branch which ended last weekend with the 2017-elected board members' removal.