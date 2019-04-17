Menu
Israel Folau won’t go down without a fight. Picture: Getty
Rugby Union

Official: Folau to fight contract termination

17th Apr 2019 1:04 PM
He left it until the eleventh hour but disgraced Wallaby Israel Folau will challenge Rugby Australia decision to terminate his contract, a RA statement said.

"Wallabies and NSW Waratahs back Israel Folau has today responded to a breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia on Monday in relation to his social media posts on April 10," the statement reads.

"Folau has requested the matter be referred to a Code of Conduct hearing.

"Rugby Australia will now make arrangements with the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) to bring together the Code of Conduct hearing."

 

Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle confirmed Folau would challenge decision "Israel has responded formally today to request a Code of Conduct hearing which, under the circumstances, was not an unexpected outcome. We will now work to confirm a date for the hearing as soon as possible.

"After the date for the hearing is confirmed Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will make no further comment on the matter until the Code of Conduct process has concluded."

