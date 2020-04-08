Isolation outfit that’s selling ‘like hotcakes’

As Australians adjust to our new normal, it seems we're all living out life in isolation wearing the same thing - pyjamas.

Sales of the nightwear staple have skyrocketed since we began staying inside to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sleepwear creators are reporting as much as a 225 per cent increase in sales compared to this time last year, saying the sudden surged is completely "unexpected" as the country records unparalleled job losses.

Tess Nguyen who owns personalised pyjama business Midnight Mischief, said sales in her monogrammed silk pyjamas had doubled in the last week and it had come completely out of the blue.

"We noticed a drop in sales when the job loss announcements were covered in the media," she told news.com.au.

"We were expecting a continual drop off in sales however with the increase in people working from home, we have seen an unanticipated growth.

"Over the past week we have seen a 50 per cent increase in website traffic, and have doubled our revenue as a result."

Australians are proving to be big fans of pyjamas during this time of isolation. Picture: Instagram / AlyssaKateThomas

Ms Nguyen described it as an "incredible" achievement for her small business, which she launched from home in 2017 after buying it on Gumtree, especially considering in the midst of a difficult time for the economy.

"I believe the surge is due to those wanting to look and feel nice whilst staying at home with their loved ones," she said, adding the average spend for her customers was up from $135 to $153.

While it seems a surprise sales on items like nightwear have increased, spending on small luxuries during times of hardship isn't new - in fact it's a phenomenon dubbed the "lipstick effect".

The theory is that when facing an economic crisis consumers are less likely to spend big, instead spending on less costly luxury goods that make them feel better, like a lipstick.

Renae James, founder of sleepwear brand Papinelle, told news.com.au her business had seen a "huge increase" in online sales recently, revealing it was up 225% on same time last year.

"As people are staying home these days, they want to be comfy and cozy during that time," Ms James said.

"Focus appears to have shifted to our own wellbeing (physical and mental), with people paying more attention to 'the basics' and what they can control, making sure that items that surround them make them as calm, happy and comfy as possible."

Ms James said styles that were selling "like hotcakes" were are pants and T-shirts made from soft fabrics, such as the Grey Waffle Lounge pant and tee which had completely sold out.

"We're having to reorder stock which should arrive in the next week," she added.

Jasmine Lindsay, who created luxury sleepwear brand Jasmine and Will, believes the spike is down to a consumer shift for ‘home comforts’. Picture: Instagram

Jasmine Lindsay has had a similar experience with her luxury loungewear brand Jasmine and Will in the last two weeks.

"There has been a shift in emphasis towards the home and a rise in the category I'm calling 'home comforts'," she told news.com.au.

"We are seeing an uptake from customers who are wanting our classic cuts, particularly the sleep shirts, which tick the box of comfort, affordability and wash-and wear longevity."

The brand - which is loved by Aussie stars such as Kate Ritchie, Lara Worthington, Jesinta Franklin - said in particular there had been an "unprecedented demand" for extra comfy styles such as its boyfriend sleep shirt, which retails for $149.

"Consumers have accepted the normalcy of being at home and that maintaining self-care creates positive wellbeing during self-isolation," Ms Lindsay added, explaining sleepwear "allows families to feel good while at home".

Tess Nguyen, who owns Midnight Mischief, said celebs wearing pyjamas in isolation had also boosted shopping requests. Picture: Instagram / Midnight Mischief

Snaps of celebs rocking a pyjama sets that double up as workwear have also had an impact, according to Ms Nguyen.

She said she saw a boost when Jules Sebastian recently shared a photo of herself in isolation wearing the brand's personalised Short Sleeve Hamptons Print set, which retails for $199.95.

"After Jules posted that picture we had over 1000 people visit the website," she said. "Having Jules randomly post created so much more excitement. We are so grateful that she loves her PJs."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Isolation outfit that's selling 'like hotcakes'