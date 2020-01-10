Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
News

Islanders spooked by half-eaten shark carcass

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GORY shark carcass that washed ashore on Bribie Island has sparked fear in locals of bigger predators in the popular surfing spot.

G'Day Adventure Tours owner Jason Brown found the half-eaten creature on washed up on the North Side of the island on Monday.

 

Crazy seeing this on the beach today! Something big has had a nice feed on it.

Posted by G'day Adventure Tours on Monday, 6 January 2020

"It must have been attacked by a big tiger shark," Mr Brown said.

"The day before that I had only just seen spearfisher men out 200m off shore.

"It's a good thing it wasn't one of them."

It follows reports of a seven-foot bull shark biting a surfer's board at a Bribie Island beach last October.

Further north, a young girl was bitten by a shark off North West Island near Yeppoon yesterday.

Surfer Brad Highlands said the attack left everyone shaken up.

More Stories

Show More
bribie island shark carcass

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just when you’d forgotten what rain looks like, here it comes

        premium_icon Just when you’d forgotten what rain looks like, here it...

        News GYMPIE region’s wet season is on the way, just a bit late, according to forecasters.

        Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        premium_icon Donation of 200,000 mangoes arrives in western Queensland

        News Drought runners from Rainbow Beach have arrived in the west, delivering free...

        RAIN a strong maybe

        premium_icon RAIN a strong maybe

        News RAIN at last is the encouraging forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology - and we...

        Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        premium_icon Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        News State Governments backs down over Blue Card plan