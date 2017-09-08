28°
Is your house sitting on a gold mine?

EUREKA! Thanks to its remarkable history, Gympie is festooned with old gold mines. DNRM
scott kovacevic
by

PEOPLE are known for simply leaving insignificant things like clothes around, but what about mineshafts?

More than 2200 abandoned gold mines have been discovered across the region, almost 15% of the Queensland total, and now we can reveal whether or not your house is literally sitting on a gold mine.

Hot spots for these disused shafts in the region include the areas around Perseverance St and Hilton Rd; north Monkland; around Alma St and Lady Mary Tce.

Further north, Chatsworth between the Bruce Hwy and Corella Rd was also a popular site for prospectors, while those living out towards The Dawn will also find themselves near some of Gympie's history.

Old mine sites are not tied to the city, however.

More than a dozen old mines are located between Corella and Rossmount, and about 20 old shafts can be found west of Greendale.

A sinkhole which opened up at a Bligh St property, which was repaired by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines. DNRM

There's also a significant number to be found in the land south of Kilkivan.

Safety is obviously an issue with so many old tunnels honeycombing the ground beneath Gympie, and it is something on which the Department of Mines and Natural Resources are intensely focused - having repaired some collapsed land at properties on Louisa St and Bligh St in the past few years.

According to a spokesman for the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, concrete capping and backfilling have been the most common ways to keep the community safe.

"There are currently approximately 15,000 identified abandoned mine features across Queensland, with an estimated 3500 of those on state-owned land,”the spokesman said.

"Of these, the vast majority are small and usually just historic single vertical mine shafts or tunnels.

"These are long-abandoned, derelict mine sites on state land where the resource company no longer exists and there are no legal avenues available to pursue individuals or companies to carry out site remediation or address legacy environmental issues.

"These sites were abandoned years before government started requiring financial assurance bond payments from resource companies.”

If you're interested in seeing what old mines are near your home, you can log on to MyMinesonline at myminesonline.business.qld.gov.au

