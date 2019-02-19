Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BE INFORMED: Coolum-based Zone RV have undertaken a lot of work to ensure the towing integrity of its caravans.
BE INFORMED: Coolum-based Zone RV have undertaken a lot of work to ensure the towing integrity of its caravans. Contributed
Motoring

Is your caravan a little overweight?

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
19th Feb 2019 4:44 AM

CARAVANS have enjoyed a loyal and diverse following for many years and, just like the grey hairs on my head, their fan numbers are growing.

With more people deciding to take to the highways with their accommodation in tow, let's talk about a sensitive subject - do we really know the true weight of the object we are towing?

The compliance plate fitted by the caravan's manufacturer tells us the maximum it's allowed to weigh, in other words the caravan's Aggregate Trailer Mass. But most people make the mistake of thinking that's all the van will weigh, even when it's loaded to the hilt.

In my role in the RACQ Motoring Advice team, I've fielded many queries on how caravans are easily and often overloaded. In fact, some caravan owners have told me filling the water tanks is enough to tip it almost over the limit. That leaves little to no room for things like clothes, food and board games.

At the end of the day it's the driver's responsibility to ensure their rig is legal, so make sure when it's loaded it's still under the weight restrictions, and safe.

car advice caravan motoring motoring advice racq towing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Every crocodile sighting reported in Gympie since 2010

    premium_icon Every crocodile sighting reported in Gympie since 2010

    News Kayaker Geoffrey Bell said he'll never go in the Mary River again after he spotted what he thought was a croc near the Gympie Weir last Thursday afternoon.

    Investigators taking Gympie crocodile sighting seriously

    premium_icon Investigators taking Gympie crocodile sighting seriously

    News Two crocodiles were removed from the Mary River in 2013 and 2014.

    Boy, 15, sentenced over One Mile school fire

    premium_icon Boy, 15, sentenced over One Mile school fire

    News 'If you were 18 ... when you did this, you would be going to jail.'

    Gympie MP confronted by eerie scene of NQ floods

    premium_icon Gympie MP confronted by eerie scene of NQ floods

    News The MP called the scene 'confronting.'