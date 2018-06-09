Is this the youngest couple to buy property in Gympie?

EXCITING TIMES: Bryce Roy and Rhiannon Tedge out the front of their new North Park Estate property, expected to be built by Christmas.

EXCITING TIMES: Bryce Roy and Rhiannon Tedge out the front of their new North Park Estate property, expected to be built by Christmas. Josh Preston

A COOROY couple have become two of Australia's youngest home owners after signing a contract for their very own lot at Gympie's new North Park Estate.

Rhiannon Tedge, 20, and Bryce Roy, 21, started saving for their four-bedroom property just 18 months ago, each committing themselves to working multiple jobs in a dedicated collaborative effort to secure the necessary funds.

Buying through G.J Gardner Homes Gympie with assistance from the Queensland Government's $20,000 First Home Owners Grant, the recently-engaged couple said the region's affordability had been a major factor in their final decision.

READ MORE

VIEW THE MAP: Open Homes in Gympie Region this weekend

STUNNING: 6 Gympie houses you won't believe

LOOK: 4 bedroom home with 18m pool, 20 acres, tennis court

HUGE: $6.1 million sale 'sign of things to come' in Gympie

"Gympie stuck out because the house prices here were very appealing,” Miss Tedge said.

"We also like the lifestyle here, and it's not very far from Cooroy.”

Mr Roy said the couple had to jump some serious hurdles to achieve their dream.

"We knew what we wanted and that meant cutting out the night life and entertainment most people our age love to do,” he said.

"We sacrificed a lot to make our dream become a reality.”

Narelle Sloman and Wojtek Stainwald (right) of G.J Gardner Homes Gympie. Renee Pilcher

"The best advice we can give is if you truly want it, you've got to work hard and that could mean more than one job, sticking to a strict budget and saving every penny you earn,” Miss Tedge added.

"It was tough while we saved, but we are both truly excited and overwhelmed that we are finally able to watch our dream home being built.

"All that hard work was worth it.”

G.J Gympie owner and operator Wojtek Stainwald said "several young clients (had signed) up recently” through the State Government grant, which is set to end on June 30.

"I think there is so much negativity in the media about the younger generations struggling to get into the market but I've had several clients build with us under the age of 25, it just takes determination like Rhiannon and Bryce have showed,” Mr. Stainwald said.

"Being able to build someone's first home, particularly after they've worked so hard to achieve it, is why we do this job. I'm very humbled to be a part of their journey.”

The young couple expect to be moving in to their new home around Christmas time.