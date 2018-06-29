Is this the worst Gympie council in history?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IS THAT the bells I hear this morning, predicting the end of this regional council?

What a distorted view the elected people have of their worth.

If they are listening at all they will hear more people saying it is the worse council in history.

The councillors are receiving ridiculous remuneration for little work.

The community is saying they are thankful for the couple who query/disagree and council is not a complete boys club of "Yes Minister".

Surely the councillors should remember they were elected by the people to make the best decisions in the people's interest.

But if the people want change they have to find better people to stand for council and these people have to come forward now to show their worth.

It is not true to say the community should be electing all university educated/professional people or business owners to form a council as some of these people have no common sense that comes from life-living.

I think the other tiers of government have caused some havoc in local government circles by taking over some of the decisions previously made by local government. This means we need people in council who will make a stand about this.

It is also not true to think that we need more pretty things like our great parks and the like when we should be giving concessions to our small businesses to stay open.

Why would we think tourists will come here for a cup of coffee when they can go to the beaches/big shopping centres at the Sunshine Coast and have their coffee?

We can't compete with them so why are we trying to be like them?

We have our own natural assets/history/environment and the like.

Gympie region is looking good. But we have to go more slowly if the people can't afford to live here.

So get off your couch and make your voice heard in the right places.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M.

Gympie